Yankees GM Brian Cashman: Why Chris Sale Was "No Sale"
The Yankees are fortunate to have a General Manager in Brian Cashman who is on an unprecedented roll dating back to the series of trades he made at the deadline last July, and continuing through the off season with the signing of Matt Holiday to a one-year deal. In the middle, was the widely heralded clamor among several to enlist the services of Chris Sale through a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|10 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,024
|The Yankees should be selling
|Mon
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
