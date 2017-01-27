Yankees Gary Sanchez: The World Baseb...

Yankees Gary Sanchez: The World Baseball Classic Dilemma

The Yankees, like many teams, become engaged in an intense internal struggle each year when one of their players announces that he will play in the World Baseball Classic tournament. The conflict is described as intense because, on the one hand, the WBC exists as a vehicle to promote baseball on the world stage , at the same time that the potential for injury increases exponentially with more baseball activity .

Chicago, IL

