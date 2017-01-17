Yankees enter unfamiliar territory by...

Yankees enter unfamiliar territory by hyping up top prospects

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Going back to July, this is the rarest of times for the Yankees, essentially admitting the need for a rebuild, and if you had any doubt that they're selling the future in the Bronx, the proof was in their Winter-Warm-up publicity tour this week. For while they sprinkled in a few veterans, the focus of the media events was on the highly-touted kids, including five who have yet to play in the big leagues: Clint Frazier, Gleyber Torres, James Kaprielian, Justus Sheffield, and Chance Adams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 8 hr Fast Eddie 334,877
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC