Yankees enter unfamiliar territory by hyping up top prospects
Going back to July, this is the rarest of times for the Yankees, essentially admitting the need for a rebuild, and if you had any doubt that they're selling the future in the Bronx, the proof was in their Winter-Warm-up publicity tour this week. For while they sprinkled in a few veterans, the focus of the media events was on the highly-touted kids, including five who have yet to play in the big leagues: Clint Frazier, Gleyber Torres, James Kaprielian, Justus Sheffield, and Chance Adams.
