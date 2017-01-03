Yankees could make bold play for top pitcher
The Yankees are a team in transition, straddling the line between promoting their young talent and remaining competitive in the American League East. Their biggest weakness resides in the starting rotation, the most interesting area where they could pull off a bold move before Opening Day.
