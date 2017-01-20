Yankees avoid arbitration with Didi G...

Yankees avoid arbitration with Didi Gregorius, Austin Romine

6 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The Yankees avoided arbitration with shortstop Didi Gregorius as the two sides agreed on a one-year, $5.1 million contract Friday, a source confirmed. Gregorius, who turns 27 on Feb. 18, has proven to be a productive player since taking over Derek Jeter's position two seasons ago.

