Yankees: Austin Romine Does Not Have A Lock On Backup Catcher
The Yankees Spring Training camp will feature some pretty severe competition at a number of positions . One of the most exciting battles will take place to find a backup catcher for Gary Sanchez.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|12 min
|Packers Fan
|334,777
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
