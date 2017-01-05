Yankees: Are You Ready For Another Season With Ma And Pa?
The Yankees did all they could to hold us in suspense, and despite a bit of drama, there was never any doubt that the team of Suzyn Waldman and John Sterling would not be rehired to broadcast Yankees games on the radio, was there? Because this iconic duo is so New York, and in some respects so Yankees, could we ever live without them.
