Yankees Appoint Tony Franklin As New "Rehab" Coach

The Yankees announced that they have appointed their former minor league manager, Tony Franklin, as their new Rehab Coach. Not to be underestimated, he could very well prove to be a significant cog in the team's march to a playoff spot in 2017.

