Yankees and Dellin Betances still $2 million apart in arbitration

14 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The Yankees have yet to agree to terms with right-handed reliever Dellin Betances , according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman . The two are reportedly $2 million apart from agreeing on a sum; Betances filed for $5 million, while the Yankees offered $3 million.

