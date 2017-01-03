Why Yankees should trade prospects for Jose Quintana
Jose Quintana #62 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at U.S. Cellular Field on September 29, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Under the old days of the George Steinbrenner rule, the Yankees treated prospects like chips to acquire big-time talent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|13 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,750
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC