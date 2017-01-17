Why not trade for Chris Sale? Yankees GM Brian Cashman explains

Five-time All-Star left-hander Chris Sale was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 6. , the moon and then some on Dec. 6 to acquire Sale, a five-time All-Star who was 17-10 with a 3.34 ERA last season pitching for a White Sox club that finished 78-84. "You saw what the White Sox got for Sale," Cashman told a group of Yankees fans last week during a Q & A at the Times Square Hard Rock Cafe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.