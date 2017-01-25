Who Will Play Right Field for the Yan...

Who Will Play Right Field for the Yankees In 2017?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Yanks Go Yard

With Brett Gardner in left and Jacoby Ellsbury in center, who will patrol right field for the New York Yankees during the 2017 season? One of the Yankees biggest questions for the upcoming 2017 season is who is going to play right field? The position belonged to Carlos Beltran until he was ultimately traded to Texas, and Aaron Hicks took over, playing a majority of games until Aaron Judge was called up. Hicks and Judge would split time after his call up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yanks Go Yard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Carlos 335,027
News The Yankees should be selling Mon FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,255,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC