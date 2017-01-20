Who Just Scored Derek Jeter's Former Brownstone?
If anyone was still hoping to scoop up the historic brownstone formerly owned by Derek Jeter, it seems the opportunity has sadly passed. Jeter played shortstop for the New York Yankees for 20 seasons, serving as captain of the team from 2003 until he retired in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|13 hr
|Jimiyanks
|334,870
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC