What position will Torres play for Yanks?

With Gleyber Torres destined to be in pinstripes no later than 2018, does the possibility exist that Didi Gregorius or Starlin Castro could move to third base? Or could Torres be moved to second or third base? -- Jerome V., Simi Valley, Calif. The Yanks' recent focus on adding young and athletic talent will afford them a few options with the up-and-coming Torres, who played mostly shortstop in the Minors following last year's trade and then dabbled at second base and third base in the Arizona Fall League.

