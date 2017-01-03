What a healthy Matt Holliday could me...

What a healthy Matt Holliday could mean for the Yankees

11 hrs ago

Production from the cleanup spot was so minimal last season that Matt Holliday, even at 37 and with his own limitations, represents a possible upgrade. Aside from providing veteran leadership for his younger teammates, it's probable that manager Joe Girardi pencils the nearly 37-year-old DH in the cleanup spot - sandwiched between phenom Gary Sanchez and, perhaps, Greg Bird.

