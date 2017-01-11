Video: Gulfport Native and Yankees Pitcher Jonathan Holder Training
Ever since getting called up to the Show back in September, life has escalated pretty quickly for New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Holder. It wouldn't appear that way on a day like today, just another afternoon spent back at his old stomping grounds of Gulfport High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClipSyndicate.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,837
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC