Sheffield not changing approach under spotlight

Justus Sheffield 's world changed in the early morning hours of July 31, 2016, as the young left-hander reached for a cell phone in a North Carolina hotel room and realized that his new mission was to make it to Yankee Stadium. by MLB Pipeline, the 20-year-old quickly saw the opportunities ahead after learning that he was being traded by the Indians for left-hander Andrew Miller , part of a four-player package with outfielder Clint Frazier and pitchers J.P Feyereisen and Ben Heller .

