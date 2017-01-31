Sheffield not changing approach under...

Sheffield not changing approach under spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New York Yankees

Justus Sheffield 's world changed in the early morning hours of July 31, 2016, as the young left-hander reached for a cell phone in a North Carolina hotel room and realized that his new mission was to make it to Yankee Stadium. by MLB Pipeline, the 20-year-old quickly saw the opportunities ahead after learning that he was being traded by the Indians for left-hander Andrew Miller , part of a four-player package with outfielder Clint Frazier and pitchers J.P Feyereisen and Ben Heller .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 6 hr Paul Yanks 335,095
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan 23 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,674 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC