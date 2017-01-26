Reviewing Yankees offseason transactions
The Yankees will begin spring training in mid-February with a roster that isn't all that different from the one that they had when ending the 2016 season. The big additions were free agent acquisitions Matt Holliday and Aroldis Chapman, and the Brian McCann trade was the big subtraction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|Fri
|Paul Yanks
|335,037
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC