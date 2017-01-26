Reviewing Yankees offseason transactions

Reviewing Yankees offseason transactions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

The Yankees will begin spring training in mid-February with a roster that isn't all that different from the one that they had when ending the 2016 season. The big additions were free agent acquisitions Matt Holliday and Aroldis Chapman, and the Brian McCann trade was the big subtraction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) Fri Paul Yanks 335,037
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan 23 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,353,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC