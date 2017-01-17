RAILRIDERS: Tyler Austin, new logo headline Fan Fest at PNC Field on Jan. 28
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE Tyler Austin played 57 games with the RailRiders last season, hitting .323 with 13 home runs, 49 RBIs, 24 doubles and a 1.051 OPS before his call-up to New York. Tyler Austin's resurgent 2016 season saw him star for the RailRiders on his way to New York where he was part of a young core that collectively became known by fans as the "Baby Bombers."
