RAILRIDERS: Team unveils 'Baby Bombers' alternate logo

RailRiders president and chief operating officer Josh Olerud and his staff wanted the "Baby Bombers" phenomenon that became popular among New York Yankees fans late last season to be more than just a nickname. Olerud and a quartet of players with ties to the franchise unveiled a "Baby Bombers" alternate logo that it will wear on its hats for at least every Sunday home game of the 2017 season.

