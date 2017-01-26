RAILRIDERS: Team unveils 'Baby Bombers' alternate logo
RailRiders president and chief operating officer Josh Olerud and his staff wanted the "Baby Bombers" phenomenon that became popular among New York Yankees fans late last season to be more than just a nickname. Olerud and a quartet of players with ties to the franchise unveiled a "Baby Bombers" alternate logo that it will wear on its hats for at least every Sunday home game of the 2017 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|21 min
|Gutsy McGoo
|335,047
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC