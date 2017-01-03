Prospect Spotlight: Dillon Tate
Tate was taken by the Rangers in the first round of the MLB draft just one year ago out of UC Santa Barbara and was the first player from there to ever be taken in the first two rounds. He pitched as a reliever early in his college career before moving into the rotation for his junior season, posting a 2.26 ERA over 103.1 innings pitched.
