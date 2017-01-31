Pro baseball: Yankees invite Owasso's...

Pro baseball: Yankees invite Owasso's Pete Kozma to spring training

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced they have invited former Owasso shortstop Pete Kozma to major league spring training as a nonroster player. At the Claremore Field of Dreams Banquet last week, Kozma said he was "excited" to be returning to the Yankees organization for the second consecutive year.

