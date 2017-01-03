Predicting New York Yankees Depth Cha...

Predicting New York Yankees Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training

The New York Yankees remain a team in flux, heading into spring training with a roster that could contend - or fall short of the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years. Veterans like Brian McCann and Mark Teixeira are gone, replaced by youngsters who are big on upside - but light on experience.

