Potential trades this season for the New York Yankees
During this upcoming season, it is likely that the Yankees will be making trades for either a right or left-handed batter, a starting pitcher, or for salary cuts. The top three players that will likely be traded at the deadline are third baseman Chase Headley , second baseman Starlin Castro , and outfielder Brett Gardner .
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Hooplah
|335,031
|The Yankees should be selling
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
