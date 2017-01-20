New York Yankees: The Masahiro Tanaka question

It's a well-documented quandary, but one Yankee executives and fans alike don't want to confront: Masahiro Tanaka's contract, which runs through 2019 but has an opt-out clause pending next offseason. Though the 28-year-old hasn't necessarily lived up to the lofty expectations that accompanied him when he arrived in the Bronx in 2014 , Tanaka has firmly established himself as the top man in New York's rotation during his three years in pinstripes.

