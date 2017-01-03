New York Yankees star spreads baseball gospel in Christchurch

New York Yankees star Didi Gregorius believes talented Kiwi kids should be dreaming big and aiming for a Major League Baseball career. The 26-year-old shortstop - who had scores of budding baseballers enthralled at a coaching clinic in Christchurch on Tuesday - is living proof that players can reach the big leagues from outside the United States.

