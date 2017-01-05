New York Yankees: No 2017 comeback for Alex Rodriguez
The $21 million the New York Yankees are paying Alex Rodriguez for 2017 won't be for anything on the field. Ever since the New York Yankees and Alex Rodriguez came to that mutual decision for him to retire last July, there's been speculation that he was going to come back at some point in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|18 min
|jimi-yank
|334,739
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC