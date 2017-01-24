New York Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka to Skip World Baseball Classic
The Japanese pitching staff will have one less pitcher during the World Baseball Classic. New York Yankees ace, Masahiro Tanaka , said Monday that he does not intend on playing in the WBC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,024
|The Yankees should be selling
|Mon
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC