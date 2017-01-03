New York Yankees History: George Steinbrenner Purchases Team
The New York Yankees were a downtrodden franchise in the late 1960's and the early part of the 1970's. On this day in 1973, George Steinbrenner purchased the team, determined to make them winners once again.
