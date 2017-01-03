MLB hot stove notes: Yankees interested in Jason Hammel; Latest on Jose Quintana
The 2017 Yankees' playoff chances would look a lot better on paper if they improved their starting rotation before spring training, and GM Brian Cashman would like to add a proven veteran ... if the price is right. Two pitchers on his radar are Chicago White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana and free agent righty Jason Hammel.
