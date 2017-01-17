MLB hot stove notes: Why Yankees passed on signing Edwin Encarnacion
Yes, Yankees GM Brian Cashman was surprised and intrigued ast month when the price on free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion was way lower than expected. Why didn't the Yankees try to sign him? Cashman addressed that topic this week in an Q&A with fans at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square.
