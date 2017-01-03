MLB hot stove notes: What Yankees can...

MLB hot stove notes: What Yankees can do to trade for White Sox' Jose Quintana

9 hrs ago Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

How much better would the Yankees' 2017 rotation look with Jose Quintana? GM Brian Cashman has passed on an opportunity to trade for the White Sox lefty so far because the asking price is very high. How high? ESPN's Jim Bowden has come up with five packages that Cashman could offer to entice the White Sox.

Chicago, IL

