MLB announces game times for 2017 season

Major League Baseball today announced the game times for its master 2017 regular season schedule, which will begin on April 2nd when the Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees at 1:10 p.m. on ESPN. ESPN will continue its expanded Opening Day coverage with the San Francisco Giants at the Arizona Diamondbacks at 4:10 p.m. /1:10 p.m. on ESPN2, followed by "Sunday Night Baseball" on ESPN, featuring the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the World Champion Chicago Cubs at 8:35 p.m. /7:35 p.m. .

