Matt Holliday Is Good, So The Yankees...

Matt Holliday Is Good, So The Yankees Will (Maybe) Win The World Series

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Pinstripe Alley

Author's note: This fanpost is a response to the prompt given earlier this week, entitled "What is the Best Case Scenario for the Yankees in 2017?". In the prompt, Caitlin says "We aren't looking for a post about how ' Matt Holliday is good, so the Yankees will win the World Series '".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pinstripe Alley.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) Jan 15 Packers Fan 334,871
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC