Matt Holliday expressed excitement for the his first season in...
Matt Holliday was in New York this week to take part in a few of the Yankees' Winter Warm-Up events, and admitted it was nice to come early and get a feel for the Big Apple after spending the last seven-plus seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. "St. Louis is a Midwest town and not nearly as big as New York, but being here the last couple days, I've gotten a sense of the excitement," Holliday said during a radio appearance on Friday.
