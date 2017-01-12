Levin kids get baseball lessons from ...

Levin kids get baseball lessons from New York Yankee

Members of Levin's freshest sports club threw themselves at the chance to get tips from one of baseball's best. More than 30 children turned up to the Horowhenua Event Centre on a rainy Sunday afternoon for a coaching session with Didi Gregorius.

