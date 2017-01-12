Levin kids get baseball lessons from New York Yankee
Members of Levin's freshest sports club threw themselves at the chance to get tips from one of baseball's best. More than 30 children turned up to the Horowhenua Event Centre on a rainy Sunday afternoon for a coaching session with Didi Gregorius.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Packers Fan
|334,871
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC