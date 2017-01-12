Levin hits a home run as Yankees star...

Levin hits a home run as Yankees star is set to visit

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Standard

Plans are in full swing for Horowhenua to welcome a baseball star who's in town to pitch in with a training session. After hitting the big city life in Christchurch on Tuesday and Wednesday, the 26-year-old shortstop will be teaching children sports techniques at Playford Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 4 hr Paul Yanks 334,864
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec 18 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec 18 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,581 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC