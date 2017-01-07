Klapisch: Is there pressure on Girardi to win in 2017? The Yankees are waiting for their prospects to blossom. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jg9rJD You want a concrete prediction about what's ahead for the Yankees this summer? Sorry, the range of possible outcomes is just too vast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.