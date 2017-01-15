Klapisch: I can't wait for the Clint Frazier show
Klapisch: I can't wait for the Clint Frazier show Yankees' top prospect is brash and ready for prime time Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jNZgMT Every year before spring training I make a list of players who've caught my attention and will be worth a closer look when camp opens. No. 1 on the current power rankings is Clint Frazier, the Yankees' can't-miss prospect who's blessed with bat speed, charisma and a Look At Me ego.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|19 hr
|Packers Fan
|334,871
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
