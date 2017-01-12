Ji-Man Choi Will Be The Yankees First Baseman in 2017
As we learned yesterday, first baseman and outfielder Ji-Man Choi was signed by the Yankees to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. With Greg Bird coming off an injury and missing all of 2016 he will need more time in the minors and Tyler Austin might need more time in the minors too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pinstripe Alley.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Packers Fan
|334,871
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC