Is Ortiz having second thoughts on retirement?

New York Yankees fans thought they had seen the last of David Ortiz after his final game against the Bronx Bombers came and went on September 29, but perhaps the longtime MLB slugger is having a change of heart? On Monday evening around 9:00pm EST, Ortiz sent out a cryptic tweet addressed to the Boston Globe's twitter handle, however it featured no additional words or messages to suggest a potential 2017 comeback. Fans and reporters closely following Ortiz took the incomplete tweet and ran with it, suggesting that it was the latest mysterious signal that Big Papi was considering un- retirement.

