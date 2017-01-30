Inbox: Is there an ace in Yankees' system?

With all the talk centering on the Yankees' position-player prospects, who do you see as potential breakthrough starters down there? Do we have a Stephen Strasburg or Matt Harvey waiting in the wings? -- Owen S., Rehoboth Beach, Del. James Kaprielian would like to think so; as he said at the Yankees' Winter Warm-Up, he wants to be the ace of the staff sooner rather than later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.