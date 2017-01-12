Grading the 2017-18 free-agent class
Because it's never too early to think ahead -- and because many of the names listed below could double as trade candidates within the 2017 season -- let's see where next winter's class is at its strongest and weakest. Let's start with the area affected by the Duffy deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Packers Fan
|334,871
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC