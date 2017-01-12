Glass-proofing Yankees

Because the Yankees have a fetish for high-risk players , the team has dealt with the injury bug a lot the past few years. Here's a few ideas for quick fixes for what they already have : 1. Move Ellsbury to DH 2. Move Pineda and Eovaldi to the ML bullpen and Acevedo, Clarkin and Kaprelian to the bullpen in the minors.

