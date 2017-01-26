Frazier versus Fowler
Almost all yankee fans know by now that Clint Frazier is our current top outfield prospect. There's another guy named Dustin Fowler who i think has been very "underrated' and may end up being just as good as frazier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pinstripe Alley.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|20 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,037
|The Yankees should be selling
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC