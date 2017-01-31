Four Yankees prospects ready to steal...

Four Yankees prospects ready to steal spring training spotlight

Yankees prospects Clint Frazier, Justus Sheffield, Gleyber Torres and Chance Adams will be non-roster invitees to big league spring training camp. The new guys always get the most attention in Yankees camp.

