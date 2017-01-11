Four Yankees infield prospects who could earn non-roster Spring Training invites

When the Yankees begin reporting to Spring Training on Valentine's Day, there will likely be a few more players in camp than usual, perhaps even above and beyond the 70 the team brought last year; as this is a World Baseball Classic year, many teams will be losing at least one if not many players to the festivities, so extra bodies will be on hand all over baseball. All 40 members of the 40-man roster will be there, a slew of extra pitchers will come to eat early innings, more catchers will be there to catch all those hurlers, and surely, position players like Ruben Tejada and Donovan Solano who have inked minor-league deals will get an invite as well.

