Four ex-Yankees join new clubs on Minors deals
Four 2016 New York Yankees farmhands have signed minor-league deals elsewhere, according to the latest batches of minor-league transactions reported by Baseball America's Matt Eddy. Per Eddy, RHP Gabe Encinas has inked with San Diego, catcher Eddy Rodriguez and LHP Matt Tracy have agreed with Minnesota, and utility man Jose Rosario is headed to Boston.
