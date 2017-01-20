Don't tell the veterans the Yankees c...

Don't tell the veterans the Yankees can't contend in 2017

Read more: New York Post

As the Yankees trotted some of their prospects around the city this week, with talk of Clint Frazier taking over in left field in the not-too-distant future and Gleyber Torres somewhere in the infield, it was almost possible to forget that they will actually field a team in 2017. Though fans wait - and cross their fingers - for those young players to develop and wait - and cross their fingers - that the Yankees do indeed become "big-game hunters" again in free agency in two years, as general manager Brian Cashman said, the current crop of older players isn't ready to raise the white flag on 2017 just yet.

