Don't forget this Yankees prospect's name, Brian Cashman says

Late-blooming Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka "is a name not to forget," general manager Brian Cashman said on Sirius XM's "Reality Meets Fantasy" with Jim Bowden and Craig Mish on Monday morning. "He's always had a great framing reputation and now the bat's come on as we hoped it would," Cashman said.

